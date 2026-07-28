Seo In Guk And Park Ji Hyun Share Closing Remarks Ahead Of “See You At Work Tomorrow!” Finale

The stars of tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” have shared their final thoughts ahead of the drama’s finale!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

Ahead of the drama’s finale, the cast members shared their final goodbyes as well as what viewers should focus on in the final episode.

First, Seo In Guk spoke about the personal growth he experienced while portraying Kang Si Woo and expressed his affection for the drama. He shared, “Playing Kang Si Woo allowed me to learn so many things. As we go through life, we encounter both difficult and happy moments, and each time our emotions fluctuate. We make mistakes and experience regret. But after portraying such a strong and resilient character as Kang Si Woo, I feel that I’ve become a little stronger and more mature myself.”

He continued, “I was so happy to be able to play Kang Si Woo, and I’d like to thank all the actors and staff, including actress Park Ji Hyun, who filmed alongside me, as well as the director and the writer,” expressing his gratitude to everyone who helped bring the series to life.

He also expressed his appreciation to the viewers, saying, “‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ was able to air successfully because of the viewers who looked forward to and supported our drama. I sincerely thank you, and I hope you’ll remember Kang Si Woo for a long time.”

Park Ji Hyun shared, “Just like the title of the drama, we live through today and continue moving toward tomorrow.”

She continued, “I will sincerely cheer for the ‘tomorrow’ of all the viewers who loved ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ and joined Ji Yoon on her journey. Thank you so much for watching ‘See You at Work Tomorrow!’ all this time.”

When asked about the scene that left the strongest impression on her, Park Ji Hyun chose the final scene of the last episode. She explained, “It’s the most memorable because it allows me to freely imagine Ji Yoon’s future from here on out.”

The next episode of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” airs on July 28 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo In Guk in “Doom at Your Service” on Viki:

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And watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale”:

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