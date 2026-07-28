Hyeri Fights Back Tears While Avoiding Hwang In Youp’s Gaze In “Dream To You”

Hwang In Youp and Hyeri’s relationship is about to face a new turning point in “Dream to You”!

“Dream to You” is a romantic comedy about the reunion of genius film director Woo Soo Bin (Hwang In Youp), who returns after achieving his dreams, and reporter Ju Yi Jae (Hyeri), who has forgotten her own.

Spoilers

The new stills capture an awkward atmosphere between Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae during a cast dinner for “Gyeongseong Love Song.” Woo Soo Bin can’t take his eyes off Ju Yi Jae, who is seated far away from him at the gathering. Meanwhile, Ju Yi Jae wears a tense expression during a conversation, piquing curiosity about what could have happened.

Another set of stills shows the two stepping away from the gathering, where the mood between them is anything but ordinary. Woo Soo Bin looks at Ju Yi Jae with concern, while she avoids his gaze, wearing a sorrowful expression that suggests she is on the verge of tears.

Previously, in Episode 5, Woo Soo Bin belatedly learned that Ju Yi Jae had been involved in a traffic accident 15 years earlier while searching for him after he broke his promise to make a film with her and left for the United States. What repercussions will the incident from 15 years ago have on Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae’s relationship?

The production team commented, “A new variable will emerge in the relationship between Woo Soo Bin, who is now burdened by overwhelming guilt, and Ju Yi Jae, who is left with regrets over giving up on her dreams. Please look forward to seeing how Woo Soo Bin and Ju Yi Jae will achieve both their dreams and their love.”

Episode 6 of “Dream to You” will air on July 28 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up on all of the previous episodes with subtitles below:

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