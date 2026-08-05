6 K-Dramas With Male Leads So Jealous, It's Basically A Personality Trait



There’s a very specific breed of K-drama male leads who don’t just fall in love, they combust. One stray smile at another guy, one old flame showing up, one too-friendly co-worker, and suddenly he’s brooding in the doorway, sulking in a corner, or ready to wrestle his rival and take him down.

It shouldn’t be charming. And yet, somehow, it always is. Despite the green-eyed monster rearing its head, these leading men wear their hearts on their sleeves and are hopelessly devoted to their lady loves.

Here are six K-dramas where the leading men wear their jealousy like a badge of honor. What makes them even more fun is that each one has their own distinct brand of the J factor, making them very different from one another.

Ahn Min Hyuk (Park Hyung Sik), the CEO of a gaming company, hires superhumanly strong Do Bong Soon (Park Bo Young) as his bodyguard. He spends the rest of the show unable to handle any man who so much as looks at her, especially her childhood friend, detective Guk Doo (Ji Soo). Now, you cannot blame Min Hyuk—he has a crush on Bong Soon, who on the other hand has a wee bit of a crush on Guk Doo.

His jealousy is loud, petty, and constant, but it’s played for laughs rather than menace, which is exactly why it works. Watch it for the rom-com chemistry, Park Bo Young’s comedic timing, and Park Hyung Sik’s petulant, sulky charm.

Start watching “Strong Woman Do Bong Soon”:

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Kim Tan (Lee Min Ho) is the textbook possessive chaebol heir. He has everything but at heart is a lonely young man, craving for love. Things change when he meets Cha Eun Sang (Park Shin Hye) in California. Back home in Seoul, he learns that Eun Sang is not only the daughter of his family’s housekeeper, but she is also living in his home and going to the same school as he is.

However, first love comes with its own challenges, and his rivalry with best friend-turned-love-rival Choi Young Do (Kim Woo Bin) over Eun Sang fuels most of the drama’s tension. With two male leads, one girl, and a near-constant undercurrent of who-gets-to-stand-closer-to-her, it’s teen angst at its peak. Watch it for the high school royalty melodrama and the Lee Min Ho of it all.

Start watching “Heirs”:

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Lee Young Joon (Park Seo Joon) is a brilliant yet unbearably narcissistic vice chairman of a successful family-owned conglomerate. He falls for his efficient secretary, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young). Though she has worked for him for over nine years, the moment she decides to quit, he first tries to stop her from resigning before realizing that he’s not just professionally dependent on her—he’s emotionally invested too.

As their office romance blossoms, Young Joon’s jealousy over anyone else claiming Mi So’s time becomes one of the show’s funniest recurring traits. It’s exaggerated, self-aware, and genuinely hilarious. Watch it for Park Seo Joon’s impeccable deadpan delivery and one of the best rom-com scripts in K-drama.

Start watching “What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim”:

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“Don’t Dare to Dream,” also known as “Jealousy Incarnate,” puts jealousy right in the title, so there’s no pretending otherwise. Weather anchor Pyo Na Ri (Kong Hyo Jin) finds herself caught between wealthy young chaebol heir Jung Won (Ko Kyung Pyo) and star anchor Hwa Shin (Cho Jung Seok). Jung Won and Hwa Shin, though best friends, also have a strange track record of falling for the same girl, but this time things turn out a bit different.

As possessiveness and jealousy peak, the emotions are made even more compelling by an underlying illness that adds surprising emotional depth to the comedy. Equal parts hilarious and heartfelt, the drama turns romantic rivalry into one of its biggest strengths. Watch it for the crackling newsroom setting, Cho Jung Seok’s pitch-perfect comedic timing, and a genuinely unpredictable love triangle.

Start watching “Don’t Dare to Dream”:

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Con artist Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho) falls for mermaid Shim Cheong (Jun Ji Hyun), who has absolutely no grasp of human social norms—which means every man who innocently approaches her sends him spiraling into full-blown jealousy. Layer in a past-life connection where love and jealousy once ended in tragedy, and the emotional stakes soar far beyond the usual rom-com misunderstandings.

Lee Min Ho effortlessly aces the jealous, brooding, sulky lover, making Joon Jae’s possessiveness feel equal parts amusing, endearing, and swoon-worthy. Watch it for the breathtaking fantasy world-building, the leads’ sparkling chemistry, and one of Lee Min Ho’s most charming romantic performances.

Start watching “The Legend of the Blue Sea”:

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Department store president Kim Joo Won (Hyun Bin) has the looks, the wealth, and a personality to match. He is pompous and a tightly wound up character. However, he meets his match in stuntwoman Gil Ra Im (Ha Ji Won). They bicker and butt heads, all thanks to Joo Won’s condescending attitude, but a body-swap twist forces him to confront how possessive he actually is once other men enter the picture.

This is one of the genre-defining K-dramas for a reason. Watch it for the body-swap comedy and Hyun Bin’s swing from arrogant to devoted, and of course, the crazy chemistry between him and Ha Ji Won.

Start watching “Secret Garden”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Yoo Yeon Seok and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her on @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.