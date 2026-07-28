NiziU's Rio Announces Temporary Hiatus Ahead Of Korean Comeback

As NiziU gears up for a Korean comeback, Rio has temporarily halted all activities due to her health.

On July 27, JYP Entertainment announced, “After repeated discussions with member Rio about her activities following her recovery, we have decided to respect her wishes and temporarily halt her activities.”

“NiziU will be carrying out their activities as an eight-member group for the time being,” continued the agency. “We ask that you continue to give your unchanging support to their activities as an eight-member group, and we ask that you give Rio your warm support as well.”

Last month, Xportsnews reported that NiziU was set to make a Korean comeback in September, though the report was never officially confirmed.

Meanwhile, Rio previously sat out some of NiziU’s activities earlier this month due to health concerns.

Wishing Rio a speedy and full recovery!

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