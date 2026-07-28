DAY6's Young K Takes Just 2 Days To Double His 1st-Week Sales Record With 'YOUNGEST'

Just two days into his comeback, DAY6’s Young K has already more than doubled his personal first-week sales record!

On July 27, Young K made his long-awaited solo return with his second full-length solo album “YOUNGEST” and its title track “Shut The Door.” On its first day of sales alone, “YOUNGEST” sold an impressive total of 52,698 copies, breaking Young K’s previous first-week sales record of 40,189 copies (set by his first full-length album “Letters with notes” in 2023) within just one day.

By the end of July 28 KST, Hanteo Chart reported that “YOUNGEST” had already sold a total of 106,461 copies—meaning that the album took just two days to more than double Young K’s previous first-week sales record.

With the rest of the week still left to go, it remains to be seen how much higher Young K’s first-week sales record will climb by the end of August 2.

Congratulations to Young K!