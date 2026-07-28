Jennie Hits New Peak Of No. 2 On Billboard Radio Songs Chart With Tame Impala Collab 'Dracula'

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Tame Impala’s hit collab continues to soar to new heights on U.S. radio!

On July 28 local time, Billboard announced that Jennie and Tame Impala’s remix of “Dracula” had climbed to a new peak of No. 2 on its Radio Songs chart, which measures weekly plays on U.S. radio stations across all genres. The ranking marks a career high for both singers.

“Dracula” also continued its reign at No. 1 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart, which measures weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, for the fourth week in a row.

That wasn’t the only chart “Dracula” topped this week: the song also remained No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, and Dance Streaming Songs chart.

On Billboard’s Hot 100, the main chart ranking the most popular songs in the United States, “Dracula” stayed strong at No. 6. “Dracula” also held steady at No. 7 on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart this week.

Additionally, “Dracula” maintained its peak of No. 11 in its ninth consecutive week on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart.

Finally, Jennie rounded out her 20th week as a soloist on Billboard’s Artist 100 at No. 82.

Congratulations to Jennie!