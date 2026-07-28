'See You At Work Tomorrow!' Ends On No. 1 Ratings + 'Dream To You' Heads Into 2nd Half On Rise

tvN’s “See You at Work Tomorrow!” went out on a high note!

On July 28, the romance drama ended on its highest viewership ratings yet for a Tuesday. According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale of “See You at Work Tomorrow!” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 4.6 percent.

The drama was also the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Meanwhile, ENA’s rom-com “Dream to You” enjoyed a slight rise in viewership, wrapping up the first half of its run on an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Dream to You” with subtitles on Viki below:

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