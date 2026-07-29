Watch: Kim Hye Joon Finds Herself Unexpectedly Falling For Kang Hoon In 'My Bias, My Boss' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared a sneak peek from its upcoming premiere!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The newly released preview from the drama’s first episode begins with Nam Da Reum watching Lee Chan’s group D.N.X at a concert with hearts in her eyes. She then gets a job at the fashion startup Apello in order to work alongside Lee Chan, but in the process, she winds up getting close to someone unexpected.

As Nam Da Reum says in voice-over, “Someone once said that love is like an unexpected car crash,” she literally crashes into her new boss Kang Ha Gi at work. Amidst glimpses of her chaotic new work life, Kang Ha Gi asks her if there’s any particular reason she chose to work at Apello. Although she gives a professional answer about “wanting to find what I truly love,” Nam Da Reum’s love for Lee Chan is so apparent that someone calls her out on her obvious lie.

Although Nam Da Reum gets predictably excited over meeting her longtime bias, she is confused when she notices her heart fluttering around Kang Ha Gi. Meanwhile, someone tells Kang Ha Gi that it’s obvious he’s paying special attention to Nam Da Reum. Looking at her reflection in the mirror, Nam Da Reum scolds herself, “Are you crazy?” Similarly confused by his own racing heart, Kang Ha Gi wonders, “Could this be an arrhythmia?”

Check out the full preview below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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