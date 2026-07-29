Lee Chae Min And Roh Yoon Seo Confirmed To Reunite In New Romance Drama

It’s official: Lee Chae Min and Roh Yoon Seo will be reuniting in the upcoming drama “My Reason to Die” (working title)!

On July 29, tvN officially announced that the two actors would be starring in “My Reason to Die,” which is set to air next year.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “My Reason to Die” is a romance drama about a man trapped in an unending time loop as he tries to save the woman he loves, along with the woman who attempts to defy fate in order to protect him.

Lee Chae Min will star as Cha Gyeol, who repeatedly dies and travels back in time in order to save Nam Ji Oh, the woman he loves. Roh Yoon Seo will star as the upright and tenacious Nam Ji Oh, a promising taekwondo athlete who dreams of winning Olympic gold.

Notably, Lee Chae Min and Roh Yoon Seo previously appeared together in the 2023 drama “Crash Course in Romance,” where they played friends whose relationship evolved into romance.

“My Reason to Die” will be jointly directed by Choi Jung Kyu, who recently helmed “The East Palace,” and Kim Hee Won, who is known for directing hit dramas like “Vincenzo,” “Queen of Tears,” and “Little Women.” The script will be penned by “Pegasus Market” and “Love is for Suckers” writer Kim Sol Ji.

While you wait for “My Reason to Die” to premiere in 2027, watch Lee Chae Min in “Crushology 101” on Viki below:

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