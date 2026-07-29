Moon Geun Young Announces Marriage With Heartfelt Letter

Actress Moon Geun Young has tied the knot!

On July 29, a media outlet reported that Moon Geun Young has tied the knot with musical actor Jung Pyeong, whom she has been dating for a long time.

In response to the report, Moon Geun Young’s agency stated, “Moon Geun Young recently got married. She did not hold a wedding ceremony but instead held a quiet gathering with only family members for a meal.”

Following the reports about her marriage, Moon Geun Young personally shared the news by posting a photo of a handwritten letter on her social media.

Read the full letter below:

Hello, this is Moon Geun Young.

I hope you’re all doing well despite the midsummer heat.

I’m writing this letter because I have some news I’d like to share with you.

I’m getting married!

I’ve met someone I want to walk the road I once walked alone with,

someone I want to share the worries I once carried alone with,

and someone to make each other smile over even the smallest things.

Instead of walking through life alone,

the two of us will now build our future together.

Rather than concern or worry, I sincerely ask for your congratulations and encouragement.

As much as you cheer me on, I will work even harder to live a good life.

Though this is only a short letter, I hope my sincerity reaches you.

I hope all of you stay healthy in both body and mind.

For all the love you’ve given me over the years,

I will continue to support you with all my heart as well.

And I promise to return to you with an even better version of myself.

Thank you.

From Geun Young

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Moon Geun Young in “The Village: Achiara’s Secret” on Viki:

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