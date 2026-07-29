Jung Il Woo Signs With Galaxy Corporation

Jung Il Woo has joined a new agency!

On July 29, Galaxy Corporation announced that the actor had signed with the company. Choi Yong Ho, CEO of Galaxy Corporation, said, “Actor Jung Il Woo is not only a globally recognized Hallyu star who has been loved across Asia for many years but also a competitive intellectual property. Going beyond the role of a traditional management agency, we will work with Jung Il Woo to introduce a new global entertainment model that combines content, technology and brand business, creating new synergies in the global market.”

With this new partnership, Jung Il Woo plans to expand his activities beyond his established acting career in television dramas and films into new business areas, including AI-based content, global fan platforms, and brand collaborations.

Since making his acting debut in 2006 with MBC’s sitcom “High Kick!” Jung Il Woo has built a successful career with roles in hit dramas including “The Moon Embracing the Sun” and “Diary of a Night Watchman.” He recently starred in Amazon Prime’s Japanese original series “Criminals.”

Galaxy Corporation’s roster currently includes G-Dragon, Taemin, Kim Jong Kook, Song Kang Ho, and Ryu Jun Yeol as well as Major League Baseball player Lee Jung Hoo.

Wishing Jung Il Woo all the best in his next chapter!

Watch Jung Il Woo in his drama “Our Golden Days” on Viki:

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