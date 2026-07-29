Jung Eun Chae Gives Chaebol Trainee Ahn Bo Hyun A Taste of Defeat In New Drama 'Flex X Cop 2'

Upcoming drama “Flex x Cop 2” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the past connection between Jin Yi Soo and Joo Hye Ra. Although they have now reunited as a member and the new team leader of the Gangha Police Station’s Violent Crimes Unit 1, the two previously built a special relationship back when Jin Yi Soo was a trainee at the police academy and Joo Hye Ra served as his instructor.

In the stills below, Jin Yi Soo appears as an immature trainee who still hasn’t shed his chaebol demeanor. His initial confidence is short-lived, however, as Joo Hye Ra, an ace from the counter-terrorism team who was appointed as a temporary instructor, delivers a rigorous training regimen perfectly tailored for Jin Yi Soo.

Jin Yi Soo, who boldly challenges her to a sparring match in the judo training hall, is thrown to the floor and completely subdued in the blink of an eye.

More stills capture Joo Hye Ra’s relentless one-on-one marking as she pushes Jin Yi Soo during push-up drills and delivers sharp criticism at the shooting range.

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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Or watch Jung Eun Chae in “Someone You Loved”:

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