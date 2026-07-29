Kim Hye Joon Learns The Truth About Yoo Hyun Soo In “A Shop For Killers 2”

Yoo Hyun Soo’s true identity comes to light in “A Shop for Killers 2”!

Based on a novel by “The Killer’s Shopping List” author Kang Ji Young, “A Shop for Killers” is an action drama that follows Jeong Ji An (Kim Hye Joon), who moves in with her uncle Jeong Jin Man (Lee Dong Wook) after her parents’ passing. Jin Man runs a shopping mall, but when he suddenly dies, Ji An inherits his secret and dangerous legacy and becomes the target of suspicious killers. Season 2 follows Ji An, who becomes the shopping mall’s new CEO. She joins forces with Jin Man, who returns alive, to fight back against the global forces of Babylon.

Spoilers

Previously on “A Shop for Killers 2,” Woo Jin (Yoo Hyun Soo) shocked viewers by hinting at his connection to the shopping mall Murthehelp. Weapons were discovered aboard Woo Jin’s ship, raising questions about his true identity. Although he had appeared to be nothing more than an ordinary, hardworking young man from an island village, traces of his access to Murthehelp were also uncovered.

The newly released stills capture Ji An and Woo Jin appearing closer than ever. Ji An, who has spent her life constantly on guard, looks as though she has finally regained the peaceful everyday life she had long dreamed of.

The tender scene of the two riding together creates a sense of excitement.

However, the atmosphere shifts once again as Ji An sharpens her focus while staring at someone emerging from the darkness on a moonless night. It remains to be seen what the truth is behind the secret Woo Jin has been hiding.

“A Shop for Killers 2” will release two episodes every Wednesday.

While waiting, watch Lee Dong Wook in “Tale of the Nine-Tailed”:

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Also check out a teaser for Kim Hye Joon’s upcoming rom-com “My Bias, My Boss” below:

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