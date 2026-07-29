Go Ji Yong Revealed To Have Divorced 2 Years Ago

Go Ji Yong has belatedly announced the news of his divorce.

On July 29, Go Ji Yong posted a long message on his social media account, sharing the news of his divorce. He wrote:

Hello, this is Go Ji Yong.

I divorced my wife two years ago.

The reason I did not make this public until now is that I wanted to protect my son Seung Jae, so that he could fully accept the situation and grow up in a stable environment.

The divorce was a decision made to respect each other’s paths and to fulfill our respective responsibilities as adults. Seung Jae understands the new relationship between his mother and father, and he is currently doing well and living in stability.

I will continue to do my best as a father, and although we have parted ways as a married couple, we continue to support each other and remain on good terms.

I am sharing these facts through this post to prevent any potential misunderstandings that may arise in the future. I kindly ask you to refrain from asking personal questions, and I would be grateful if you could continue to watch over us with a warm gaze.