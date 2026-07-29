Kang Ki Doong To Become A Father Of Twins

Actor Kang Ki Doong is set to become the father of twins in real life after portraying a father of twins in his latest drama!

On July 29, an entertainment industry source told JTBC Entertainment News, “Kang Ki Doong’s wife is currently pregnant with twins and has entered a stable stage of her pregnancy.”

Later that same day, his agency, Spring ENT, officially confirmed the news, stating, “It is true that Kang Ki Doong’s wife is expecting twins. She is currently about four months pregnant.”

Kang Ki Doong, who tied the knot in September 2024, is now celebrating the joyful news of welcoming his first children approximately two years after his marriage.

A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Drama, Kang Ki Doong made his debut in 2008 through the musical “Throw the Peak.” He has since appeared in dramas including “Fight for My Way,” “Prison Playbook,” “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay,” “Our Beloved Summer,” “The First Responders,” “Reborn Rich,” and “The WONDERfools” as well as films such as “Fatal” and “Handsome Guys.”

Kang Ki Doong recently appeared in the tvN drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” which aired its final episode on July 28. He played Jeon Ki Tae, a supportive colleague to Cha Ji Yoon (Park Ji Hyun) and Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk). Coincidentally, his character was also the father of twins, making the news that he is preparing to welcome twins in real life all the more heartwarming.

The actor is currently performing in the original play “Tunnel No. 1” (literal title), a production created by graduates of the Korea National University of Arts’ School of Drama’s Class of 2006. In addition to starring in the play, he also participated in its direction and adaptation. The production opened on July 24 and will run through August 30.

Congratulations to Kang Ki Doong and his wife!

Watch Kang Ki Doong in “Reborn Rich” below:

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