“Single’s Inferno 3” Lee Gwan Hee And Yu Si Eun Confirmed To Be Dating

“Single’s Inferno 3” cast members Lee Gwan Hee and Yu Si Eun are in a relationship!

On July 29, a media outlet reported that Lee Gwan Hee and Yu Si Eun began dating in December last year and have been building their relationship ever since.

According to the report, the two remained in touch after filming wrapped, maintaining a comfortable dynamic. As they continued to spend time together, their trust and affection for each other grew deeper, eventually leading them to become a couple. Rather than being concerned about public attention, the two are said to be quietly caring for each other and growing their relationship with the warm support of those around them.

Following the report, the two personally shared news of their relationship through their Instagram accounts on the same day, expressing their heartfelt appreciation and feelings to fans with a photo of them together.

Read their full statement below:

Hello, this is Lee Gwan Hee and Yu Si Eun. Today, we would like to personally share some happy news with you regarding the two of us. Amid the warm interest many people have shown us, we have quietly taken time to get to know each other. Now, we wanted to personally share our sincere feelings with you, which is why we are greeting you this way. We plan to continue cherishing and supporting each other while growing a beautiful relationship. We ask for your continued interest and warm support. Thank you.

Congratulations to the couple!

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