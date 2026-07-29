Namkoong Min Faces A Brutal Struggle In “The Husband”

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a new thriller starring Namkoong Min as a man on the brink of divorce who unexpectedly becomes embroiled in a desperate fight with a dangerous criminal in order to rescue his wife.



Spoilers

Previously in “The Husband,” Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), who had been investigating the secret of his father-in-law Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang), believing it to be connected to the kidnapping of his wife Go Se Yoon (Lee Seol), discovered the lifeless body of Ha Jung Soo (Jeon Gwang Jin), who had attempted to kill kidnapper Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee).

In the newly released stills, Kang Tae Joo freezes in place after receiving a phone call from someone.

In the next set of stills, he is seen slumped on the ground in a dark alley, his body bearing the unmistakable signs of a brutal struggle.

Viewers are left wondering what happened to leave Kang Tae Joo in such a devastating state and whether yet another incident has tightened the noose around him.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Namkoong Min in “The Veil” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)