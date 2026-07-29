Hwang Jung Min’s Agency Releases Statement On Legal Action Following Private Life Allegations

Actor Hwang Jung Min’s agency has released an official statement regarding allegations about his private life.

On July 29, allegations regarding Hwang Jung Min’s private life began circulating through online communities and social media. The individual making the claims, identified only as A, alleged that screenshots posted on social media showed phone call records and messenger conversations with Hwang Jung Min, claiming that the two had been involved in a romantic relationship.

Later that day, Hwang Jung Min’s agency, SEM Company, released an official statement addressing the allegations. The agency stated that the individual responsible for posting malicious content about Hwang Jung Min is a suspect who has persistently stalked and harassed him. The agency also revealed that Hwang Jung Min had filed a criminal complaint against the individual.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is SEM Company. The individual responsible for posting malicious content about Hwang Jung Min is a suspect who has continuously stalked and harassed Hwang Jung Min. Hwang Jung Min has filed a criminal complaint against this individual. The court imposed provisional measures, including restraining orders, on the suspect on three separate occasions and, after finding the suspect guilty of stalking, issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won (approximately $2,000). SEM Company plans to take additional legal action against the maliciously edited posts. We sincerely apologize for causing concern due to this matter.

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