Watch: Lee Jung Eun, Kong Hyo Jin, Park So Dam, And Lee Yeon Unite For A Family Revenge Mission In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new posters and a trailer!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Built around the premise of “I kidnapped the murderer who killed my daughter,” the new character posters spotlight the distinct personalities of the four women. Mother Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) wears a resolute expression filled with determination as her poster declares, “Just say Mom did it alone,” reflecting both her burning desire for revenge after losing her youngest daughter and her fierce determination to protect her remaining daughters.

The eldest daughter Jang Ju (Kong Hyo Jin) proclaims, “Who needs logic when it comes to family?” showcasing her role as her mother’s steadfast ally who stands by her unconditionally.

Meanwhile, the second daughter Young Ju (Park So Dam) draws a line by saying, “I only agreed to come up with the plan—not take part in it,” while revealing her cool-headed nature as the mastermind behind their operation.

The youngest of the three sisters, Dong Ju (Lee Yeon), sports a startled expression alongside the line, “They’re not actually dead, are they?”

The accompanying teaser video further builds anticipation by introducing each member of the family as they embark on their “killer” journey after eight years of waiting.

Centered on Ok Sil, who orchestrates the journey to seek justice for her youngest daughter, the teaser video introduces Jang Ju, who constantly worries about her mother and unquestioningly trusts and follows her; Young Ju, the meticulous strategist who insists on keeping her distance but still carefully plans every alibi; and Dong Ju, the fearless daredevil who never hesitates to throw herself into dangerous situations.

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Kong Hyo Jin in “Crazy Romance” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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