Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun's Overseas Mission Takes A Dangerous Turn In “Flex x Cop 2” Preview

Ahn Bo Hyun and the Violent Crimes Unit 1 team are taking their investigations overseas in “Flex x Cop 2”!

In “Flex x Cop 2,” Ahn Bo Hyun reprises his starring role as Jin Yi Soo, a third-generation chaebol heir turned detective who uses his wealth and connections like cheat codes whenever an investigation reaches a dead end, while Jung Eun Chae plays veteran detective Joo Hye Ra, Jin Yi Soo’s new partner.

The newly released teaser for Episode 1 opens with Jin Yi Soo, Park Joon Young (Kang Sang Jun), and Choi Kyung Jin (Kim Shin Bi) traveling aboard Jin Yi Soo’s luxurious private jet on a mission overseas.

The scene then shifts to the team disguised as a mariachi-style band as they approach a table of suspects inside a bustling pub.

When one of the criminals tells another to pay the “band” to make them leave, the other scoffs, “Where would I get any money?” Park Joon Young immediately fires back, “You don’t have any money? Then where did the 100 billion won (approximately $69 million) you stole go?” Choi Kyung Jin then reveals their identities as members of Violent Crimes Unit 1.

As the gang leader exclaims, “You guys actually chased us all the way here?” Jin Yi Soo quips, “Exactly! Why’d you have to come all the way here? Because of you guys, I had to rent out this entire place and even fly us here on my private jet, you jerks!”

A chaotic brawl soon erupts between the detectives and the criminals, ending with Jin Yi Soo’s team successfully apprehending all three suspects.

However, just as it seems the operation is over, the mood changes when the gang leader suddenly pulls out a gun, fires a shot into the ceiling, and points the weapon at Jin Yi Soo, asking, “Do you have a death wish?”

Catch the teaser below:

[1회 선공개]

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☞ 8월 7일 [금] 밤 9시 50분 첫 방송#SBS새금토드라마 #재벌X형사2#FlexxCop2 #안보현 #정은채 pic.twitter.com/j65yBnoaAm — SBSNOW (@SBSNOW) July 29, 2026

“Flex x Cop 2” is set to premiere on August 7 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Until then, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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