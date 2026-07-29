Watch: fromis_9 Takes 1st Win For “Vitamin ME” On 'Show Champion'

fromis_9 has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Vitamin ME”!

The July 29 episode of “Show Champion” was a special episode instead of the usual live broadcast.

At the end of the show, it was announced that the candidates for first place were fromis_9’s “Vitamin ME,” LUN8’s “SNEAKERS,” Wonho’s “Don’t Wake Me Up!,” TVXQ’s Yunho‘s “Time’s Tickin’,” and Jennie‘s “Less than a Lover.”

The trophy ultimately went to fromis_9! Check out a clip of the winner announcement below: