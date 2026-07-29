BTS's 'IDOL' Becomes Their 5th MV To Surpass 1.4 Billion Views

BTS has hit the 1.4 billion mark with yet another music video!

On July 29 at 9:19 p.m. KST, BTS’s music video for “IDOL” surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, making it the group’s fifth music video to do so after “Boy With Luv,” “DNA,” “Dynamite,” and “MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix).”

BTS originally released the music video for “IDOL” on August 24, 2018 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took the song just over seven years, 11 months, and five days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to BTS!

Celebrate by watching the “IDOL” music video again below!

You can also watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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