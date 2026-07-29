KATSEYE's Sophia To Sit Out Hinterland Music Festival Due To Illness

KATSEYE’s Sophia will not be joining the rest of the group at the upcoming Hinterland Music Festival.

On July 28, KATSEYE announced that Sophia would not be able to perform at the festival “due to illness.” The rest of the group will be performing as scheduled on July 30.

The full announcement is as follows:

Hello,



This is your KATSEYE community manager.



We’re sorry to share that due to illness, Sophia will not be able to perform at the Hinterland Music Festival on Thursday, July 30. She is resting and focusing on her recovery. Daniela, Lara, Megan and Yoonchae will perform at the festival as scheduled. Thank you for your understanding and for supporting Sophia and KATSEYE.



Thank you.

Get well soon, Sophia!