Watch: Kim Hye Joon Is A Successful Fan Who Faces An Impossible Choice In 'My Bias, My Boss' Highlight Trailer

tvN has released a highlight trailer for its upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss”!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Joon), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

The new trailer begins with devoted fan Nam Da Reum changing jobs just for the chance to work alongside Lee Chan, a member of the idol group D.N.X, whom she has passionately stanned since her school days. Nam Da Reum explains that when she was 17 years old, it was Lee Chan’s songs that saved her from loneliness. In order to achieve her longtime dream of working together with him, she leaves her coveted job at a major corporation to work at the fashion startup Apello.

However, once she gets there, she is disappointed to find that Lee Chan isn’t at the company. After looking for him everywhere, Nam Da Reum cautiously asks someone, “Isn’t Lee Chan the CEO?” The other employee responds, “We recently switched to a one-CEO system.”

The one CEO in question is Kang Ha Gi, with whom Nam Da Reum unfortunately shared a disastrous first meeting outside of the office when she was drunk. After getting off to a catastrophic start, the two of them form a tense and awkward relationship, with Kang Ha Gi coldly keeping his distance from Nam Da Reum despite her attempts to butter him up.

Soon, Nam Da Reum achieves the goal that brought her to the company: getting to meet Lee Chan. From shaking his hand to getting closer to him personally, Nam Da Reum is ecstatic as she lives out her dream of becoming a “successful fan.”

Although Nam Da Reum faces a major hurdle when she falls under suspicion of being a corporate spy, she makes it through due to her hard work and perseverance. Gradually, Kang Ha Gi begins to open his heart to her, while Lee Chan keeps her on her toes with his bold flirting, setting the stage for a tense love triangle.

With Nam Da Reum facing an impossible choice between the two men, she wonders to herself, “Why does my heart keep fluttering?”

Watch the full highlight trailer below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out another trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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