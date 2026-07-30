Kim Ji Min And Kim Joon Ho Expecting Their First Child

Kim Ji Min and Kim Joon Ho are going to be parents!

On July 30, Kim Ji Min took to her personal Instagram account to announce her pregnancy and shared photos commemorating the special news. She wrote:

Last year in 2025, we became an eternal pair.

This year in 2026, we became the family of three we had always dreamed of!

A precious little life has found its way into my tiny belly!

Our first IVF journey began with my husband gently reassuring me not to push myself too hard and not to rush.

Thankfully, it felt as though our little Durup had been waiting just for this day, arriving on our very first attempt.

(Oh! Our baby’s nickname is Durup.)

For about two months, our doctors focused first on helping me restore my health. Thanks to them, I finally took the time to truly care for my body for the first time. (They even scolded me quite a bit, asking how I could have neglected my health for so long.)

During that time, I suddenly thought, “Ah… that’s right. I must have been a precious child my mom deeply longed and desired for too.” Feeling grateful and reflective, I think I worked even harder because of that.

Eventually, I was told that every test showed my body had returned to its original condition (a slight exaggeration). I still laugh thinking about how I immediately blurted out, “I want to start IVF right now!” because I was afraid the doctor might change his mind. It feels like just yesterday that he smiled like a proud father and happily replied, “Let’s do it.”

And that’s how our little Durup came into our lives.

Since then, so many people have been asking us about this. Even though I’m usually not very good at keeping secrets, I’ve somehow managed to keep this one all because of Durup’s strength!

And to ChatGPT, thanks for putting up with all my chatter!

Now that I’m safely past the early stage of pregnancy and can finally share the news, I think I’ll be able to sleep soundly tonight!

Now, with the two of us, Neukkim and Nari (the couple’s dogs), and little Durup, we truly have everything in the world.