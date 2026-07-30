Song Kang And Lee Jun Young Go From Rivals To Piano Partners In New Drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas”

Upcoming tvN drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” has teased the dynamic between Song Kang and Lee Jun Young!

“Four Hands” is a piano term that refers to a technique where two people play a single piano together. The drama “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will depict the friendship, love, rivalry, and growth of youths who meet at an arts high school, following their journey from adolescence to adulthood as professional pianists.

In the drama, Kang Bi Oh (Song Kang), who is recognized as a next-generation pianist, is a hard-working genius who has maintained his position at the top through 10 hours of practice every day. However, when transfer student Choi Jung Yo (Lee Jun Young), whose innate musical talent impresses those around him, appears, Kang Bi Oh faces his limitations for the first time.

For Choi Jung Yo, Kang Bi Oh is a special person who helped him rediscover his dream. After accidentally hearing Kang Bi Oh’s performance, Choi Jung Yo begins dreaming of becoming a pianist again. He approaches Kang Bi Oh first despite Kang Bi Oh’s guarded attitude, bringing about a change in their relationship.

The newly released stills capture the three stages of change in their emotions. First, Kang Bi Oh and Choi Jung Yo face each other in the classroom, exchanging sharp glances as they create a tense atmosphere. This foreshadows the clash between Kang Bi Oh, who has maintained his place at the top through hard work, and Choi Jung Yo, who possesses innate talent.

As their relationship develops, another still shows the two sitting side by side at the same piano, looking at the same sheet music. The previous coldness between them disappears, replaced by a natural sense of comfort that reflects the deepened bond between the two as they have opened their hearts to each other.

The final still captures the two facing each other with solemn expressions at their respective pianos. Having evolved from wary rivals to friends and then to duo partners, it remains to be seen what kind of harmony they will create through a four-hands piano performance.

“Four Hands, Two Sonatas” will premiere on August 29 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jun Young in “Reborn Rookie”:

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Also watch Song Kang in “Beautiful Vampire” below:

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