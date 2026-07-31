Park Hae Il Embodies The Resolve Of A Newspaper Editor Pursuing The Truth In New Film “Assassins”

Upcoming film “Assassins” has unveiled the first glimpse of Park Hae Il in character!

“Assassins” follows an investigation into the mystery and forces behind the August 15 shooting incident that shocked South Korea.

Park Hae Il plays Jae Hwan, an editor of a newspaper’s social affairs department, who refuses to be swayed by relentless censorship and external pressure while digging into the truth behind the events. Through the character, he convincingly portrays sharp judgment and unwavering conviction.

As Jae Hwan pieces together scattered clues of suspicion one by one and moves closer to the truth, he is expected to heighten the drama’s tension and immersion by capturing both commanding charisma and human warmth.

The newly released stills capture moments of Jae Hwan struggling to uncover the truth. In one still, Jae Hwan sits at his newspaper desk, deep in thought, highlighting his careful nature as he calmly organizes clues from the case and moves closer to uncovering the truth.

Another still captures his resolute gaze amid a crowd of reporters, showcasing his steadfast conviction and unwavering determination to stand firm against any pressure.

“Assassins” is scheduled to premiere in September.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Il in his film “Hansan: Rising Dragon”:

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