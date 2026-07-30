Jung Jun Won, Sung Dong Il, And Lee Sang Yi Are Back In Action As Assassin Kong Hyo Jin Returns In 'A Bona Fide Killer'

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

“A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

One still shows Yu Bo Na displaying the charisma of a professional killer during an intense workout at a training facility.

Another still captures her excitement on her first day back at work after returning as the manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics.

Her extraordinary knife skills while preparing cabbage at her mother-in-law’s shop offer another glimpse of the one-shot, one-kill instinct hidden behind the daily life of a seemingly ordinary daughter-in-law.

Meanwhile, Durumi Electronics Sales Team 3 leader Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) welcomes ace Yu Bo Na’s return to work with genuine enthusiasm before proposing a brutal “client meeting.” As Kingfisher undergoes a realistic and humorous transformation after becoming a mother, the missions she takes on to eliminate criminals are set to unfold in an intriguing way.

In the drama, the world is thrown into an uproar after a shooting incident takes place in the heart of Seoul. Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) freezes upon hearing the news that Kingfisher has returned. Having once worked as a reporter in charge of covering Kingfisher before suddenly stopping his coverage, he piques curiosity about his connection with the legendary sniper.

Meanwhile, Lee Dong Jin (Lee Sang Yi) discovers a bullet left at the crime scene and senses that Kingfisher has returned. Having experienced deep helplessness in the past due to the Kingfisher case, he begins investigating Kingfisher while putting the pride of a top detective in the violent crimes unit on the line. How will his relentless investigation become entangled with Yu Bo Na, and what kind of situations will it create?

The drama’s production team commented, “Yu Bo Na carries out both her main job as a killer and her roles as a wife and mother at the same time. Please pay attention to her thrilling double life that unfolds from her first day back at work, along with her efforts to balance work and family in her own way.”

“A Bona Fide Killer” premieres on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)