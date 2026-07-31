Kim Hye Soo, Kim Ji Hun, And More Find Their Lives Thrown Into Chaos In New Drama “The Affair Was Just The Beginning”

Upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

The newly released stills highlight the contrasting lives of the two families. They capture the happy daily life of self-made influencer Kyung Hee (Kim Hye Soo) and husband Jae Hong (Kim Ji Hun), while neighbor and dermatologist Soo Jung (Cho Yeo Jeong) is seen shedding tears and ex-husband Bo Sung (Kim Jae Chul) continues a secretive phone call with someone.

As the two families come face-to-face, Kyung Hee’s peaceful routine begins to gradually unravel.

When Kyung Hee’s daughter Ye Ji (Jeon Si Hyun) and Soo Jung’s daughter Min Seo (Do Yeong Seo) become friends, a series of unexpected events follows, and the relationship between the two families enters a new phase.

In particular, at a dinner gathering arranged after numerous twists and turns, subtle tension emerges between Soo Jung and Jae Hong.

Soo Jung begins making secret moves to change the course of the divorce proceedings, while Jae Hong and Kyung Hee also face cracks in their relationship amid an unexpected incident.

Jae Hong’s complicated facial expression as he embraces his daughter and Kyung Hee’s reaction as she faces a life that has collapsed in an instant hint at the devastating events that lie ahead.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama below:

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