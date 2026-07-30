Kang Hoon And Cha Woo Min Are High School Friends Turned Business Partners In “My Bias, My Boss”

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared new stills featuring Kang Hoon and Cha Woo Min!

Based on a webtoon, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol and bias, Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Kang Hoon stars as Kang Ha Gi, the CEO of the fashion platform Apello. A self-made leader and perfectionist, Kang Ha Gi is known for his meticulous work style and cool charisma.

In the newly released stills, Kang Hoon exudes professionalism with his polished styling and serious gaze.

Cha Woo Min plays Lee Chan, Apello’s director and fashion director. A multi-talented entertainer who has found success as both an idol and an actor while also possessing a keen business sense, Lee Chan actively communicates with employees and demonstrates stylish, modern leadership.

Kang Ha Gi and Lee Chan were friends during their school days before becoming business partners. Anticipation is high for the synergy these two men with contrasting charms will create as they lead Apello together.

Another key point to watch will be the office romance that unfolds after rookie employee Nam Da Reum joins Apello and becomes entangled with both CEO Kang Ha Gi and director Lee Chan.

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out another trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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