Kim Dae Myeung And Lee Sang Hee Are A Ruthless Villain Couple In “The Husband”

KBS 2TV’s “The Husband” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Husband” is a thriller that follows Kang Tae Joo (Namkoong Min), a man who becomes entangled in a desperate battle against a dangerous criminal after his wife is kidnapped just before their divorce.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Kim Kyung Ae (Lee Sang Hee), who underwent surgery performed by Kang Tae Joo, appeared to know the secret of Go Dong Chan (Jang Gwang), Kang Tae Joo’s father-in-law and the hospital director, leaving viewers shocked. The episode also delivered a series of unpredictable twists, including Noh Man Hee (Kim Dae Myeung) murdering someone before threatening a local resident’s granddaughter to confirm Kim Kyung Ae’s condition, further heightening anticipation for the next episode.

The newly released stills show Noh Man Hee and Kim Kyung Ae standing together in a dark forest, both staring silently in the same direction.

Bloodstains are clearly visible across Noh Man Hee’s shirt and around his neck, while Kim Kyung Ae’s face is marked with numerous wounds. Most unsettling of all, despite being covered in blood, the two display remarkably calm and composed expressions, devoid of any emotional turmoil.

The images raise questions about the incident in their past that bound them together and marked the beginning of their journey as a ruthless villainous couple.

The production team commented, “This will be a pivotal scene that reveals why Noh Man Hee and Kim Kyung Ae became not only husband and wife but also accomplices in kidnapping and murder, ultimately leading them to where they are now. Please tune in to this week’s episode to discover what happened in their past.” They added that the scene will reveal the origin of the villain couple, which will serve as a crucial clue in the story.

The next episode of “The Husband” will air on August 1 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Kim Dae Myeung in “The Art of Negotiation” below:

Watch Now

Also check out Lee Sang Hee in “Love Scout” below!

Watch Now

Source (1)