Ji Chang Wook, Imada Mio, And More Embark On Island Romance In New Rom-Com “Merry Berry Love”

Ji Chang Wook and Imada Mio’s Korean-Japanese co-produced drama has unveiled its first posters!

On July 30, CJ ENM announced that “Merry Berry Love” will premiere this October globally via Disney+ and Japan’s Nippon TV.

“Merry Berry Love” is a romantic comedy about Lee Yu Bin (Ji Chang Wook), a Korean spatial designer who achieved great success in Korea but loses everything overnight and travels to a Japanese island in hopes of turning his life around. There, he meets Karin Shirahama (Imada Mio), a young Japanese strawberry farmer who has devoted her life to growing strawberries.

Nam Yoon Su has also joined the cast as Park Gu Nam, a devoted part-time worker on the island who has an unwavering crush on Mari. He will star alongside Kumada Rinka, who plays Mizuno Mari, Karin’s best friend and a tarot reader specializing in romance, adding another youthful love story to the drama.

The drama is the first series jointly produced by Japan’s terrestrial broadcaster Nippon TV and Korean production company CJ ENM.

“Merry Berry Love” will stream worldwide on Disney+ this October. It will also air every Wednesday on Japan’s terrestrial broadcaster Nippon TV.

In the meantime, watch Ji Chang Wook in the Filipino-Korean cross-cultural variety show “Kumusta” below!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)