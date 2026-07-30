EPEX's Agency Announces Legal Action Against Malicious Posts

C9 Entertainment has warned of strong legal action against malicious posts targeting its artists.

On July 30, C9 Entertainment released the following statement announcing that it would take legal action to protect its artists’ rights:

Hello, this is C9 Entertainment.

We have recently confirmed that serious violations of our artists’ rights—including the spread of false information, defamation, and insults—are being posted across various online platforms, including social media such as X and YouTube.

Based on our own monitoring and reports from fans, we have already collected relevant evidence. After conducting a thorough review, we will pursue all available civil and criminal legal action.

We will respond firmly, without any settlement or leniency, to the repeated posting of malicious content, the organized spread of false information, and any acts that damage our artists’ reputation and dignity.

We will continue to take strong and consistent action against all illegal online activities in order to protect our artists’ safety and rights.