ITZY's Yuna To Miss Upcoming Fan Sign Event Due To Health

ITZY’s Yuna will be sitting out the group’s upcoming offline fan sign event in Shenzhen due to health concerns.

On July 30, JYP Entertainment announced that Yuna had visited the hospital after developing a high fever and was diagnosed with inflammation. Following a specialist’s recommendation that she be hospitalized, the agency confirmed that she will not participate in ITZY’s fan sign events in Shenzhen on August 1 and 2.

Read JYP Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is JYPE. We would like to inform you about ITZY Yuna’s health condition and her absence from the SHENZHEN fan sign event. Yuna recently visited the hospital due to a high fever and was diagnosed with inflammation through internal medicine examination. She received a specialist’s opinion stating that hospitalization is necessary. Therefore, we would like to inform you that Yuna will be absent from the event below.

– 2026.08.01 (SAT) ITZY MINI ALBUM SHENZHEN EVENT

– 2026.08.02 (SUN) ITZY MINI ALBUM SHENZHEN EVENT * The attendance of the four members—Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, and Chaeryeong—at the SHENZHEN event will proceed as scheduled on August 1–2 (Sat–Sun), with no changes.

* Any changes due to Yuna’s absence will be individually notified to the winners through MakeStar.

We sincerely apologize for causing concern to the fans who have been waiting for this event. We will do our utmost to prioritize the artist’s health and provide adequate treatment and recovery. Thank you.

Get well soon, Yuna!

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