Ha Young And Jung Hae In Are Surrounded By Eccentric Residents Of A Taffy-Making Village In “Our Sticky Love”

“Our Sticky Love” has unveiled new stills of Jung Hae In, Ha Young, and a star-studded supporting cast of veteran actors!

“Our Sticky Love” is a sweet romantic comedy that follows Go Eun Sae (Ha Young), an amnesiac prosecutor who suddenly finds herself living under the same roof with Jang Tae Ha (Jung Hae In), a boxing coach who claims he’s her boyfriend. Set in a quiet countryside village lined with yeot (traditional Korean taffy) shops, their unexpected cohabitation sparks a quirky, heart-fluttering romance that’s as sweet—and sticky—as its setting.

Adding an extra layer of noir-inspired suspense to the drama is Heo Sung Tae as Baek Sang Gil, the boss of the criminal organization Jang Tae Ha once belonged to. Having completely erased his criminal past and built a new identity, Baek Sang Gil believes he has successfully eliminated prosecutor Go Ji Won (Ha Young)—the person who knew his weakness. But when he learns she is still alive, he begins hunting her down.

The newly released photos also introduce the colorful residents of Yeot Village, who will bring even more laughter and heart to the series.

Kim Young Ok will play Go Yeon Hong, a master yeot artisan and Jang Tae Ha’s grandmother who is living with dementia. Jeon Bae Soo and Seo Jung Yeon will star as Hong Do Yeop, the director of Yeot Village’s Hong Boxing Gym, and his wife Do Jung Hwa. Their warmhearted characters are expected to become steadfast supporters of Jang Tae Ha and Go Eun Sae.

Dubbed the “S.E.S.” (first-generation South Korean girl group) of Yeot Village, Paeng Hee Ja, Jo Maeng Sook, and Na Geum Hyang will be played by Jang Hye Jin, Cha Chung Hwa, and Kim Mi Hwa, respectively, delivering scene-stealing performances and plenty of laughs as an unforgettable trio with larger-than-life personalities.

Joining them are Lee Jae Won as Ahn Ki Joon, Jang Tae Ha’s longtime friend and Go Eun Sae’s attending physician; Jung Soon Won as Kim Kang Rok, Jang Tae Ha’s trusted right-hand man; and Choi Yu Ju as Min Soo Ji, Ahn Ki Joon’s girlfriend. Together, they round out the lively cast that fills Yeot Village with nonstop happenings.

“Our Sticky Love” is set to premiere on August 7. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Jung Hae In in “A Piece of Your Mind” below:

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Also watch Ha Young in “Face Me” below:

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