Watch: Kong Hyo Jin Is An Assassin Whose Schedule Revolves Around Picking Up Her Kid In 'A Bona Fide Killer' Preview

MBC’s upcoming drama “A Bona Fide Killer” has shared a sneak peek of its first episode!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin will star as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

The newly released preview of tonight’s premiere shows Yu Bo Na returning to the office for her first day back at work after her maternity leave. Just as she settles in at her desk, Sales Team 3 leader Kim Bong Pal (Sung Dong Il) approaches her with an assignment.

“I’m sorry, since I know this is your first day back at work,” he begins, “but can you take on a client meeting today?”

As “clients” are code for the team’s criminal targets and “meetings” are code for the act of eliminating them, Yu Bo Na asks in surprise, “Today?” Kim Bong Pal replies, “Yes, today. I know it’s a lot to ask on your first day back, and I also know you aren’t the type to do anything half-heartedly. But the client is only available today.”

Kim Bong Pal goes on to reveal that all the preparations have been taken care of by Ki Young Do (Mu Jin Seong), who presents her with the case file. After looking over the file, an impressed Yu Bo Na praises Ki Young Do for his meticulous preparation, leading him to humbly respond that he learned it all from her.

Yu Bo Na then declares, “Let’s do it during the daytime.” Surprised, Kim Bong Pal asks, “During the daytime? Why? Based on the details of the meeting location and the client’s movements, do you think that doing it during the daytime would be best from a strategic standpoint?”

Catching everyone off guard, Yu Bo Na replies, “I have to pick up my kid. My husband is coming home late tonight.” After a moment of shock, Kim Bong Pal readily agrees by telling the rest of the team, “Let’s do it during the daytime.”

Check out the new preview below!

“A Bona Fide Killer” premieres on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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