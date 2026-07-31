Watch: Kim Hye Jun Quits Her Job For A Chance To Work With Her Idol Bias In 'My Bias, My Boss' Preview

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared a new sneak peek of its premiere!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

In the newly released preview from the drama’s first two episodes, Nam Da Reum nervously awaits her results after applying for a job at Lee Chan’s fashion startup Apello.

As she sits at her coveted job at a major corporation, which she has just cast aside for the chance to work alongside Lee Chan, Nam Da Reum gathers her hands in prayer as she says, “It’s really too late for me to turn back now. My resignation has already been processed, and I’ve already packed up all my stuff… please, Apello, please pick me.”

When the clock strikes 2 p.m., Nam Da Reum calms herself with deep breaths before checking the list of newly hired employees. She then gasps in delight as she sees that she’s been hired, bringing her one step closer to her dream of working with Lee Chan.

Check out the new preview below!

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch another trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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