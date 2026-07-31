Ji Sung Makes A Daring Proposal To Park Byung Eun In 'The Apartment Job'

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” has shared a glimpse of a furtive meeting between Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun!

“The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Park Hae Kang requests a private meeting with Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun). When the two men meet in secret at night, Park Hae Kang makes Lee Choong Won a daring proposal with a confident smile.

Lee Choong Won responds by gazing calmly at Park Hae Kang, as if seeing through his true intentions. With neither man backing down as they stare into each other’s eyes, the tension in the room becomes palpable.

Praising the performances of both actors, the drama’s production team commented, “Ji Sung and Park Byung Eun proved themselves to be ‘acting masters’ on set. As soon as rehearsal began, the two actors instantly vanished into their characters, and they displayed flawless teamwork as they exchanged subtle smiles and cold, probing gazes.”

“In contrast to the suffocating tension of the situation in the drama, once the cameras stopped rolling, they took care of one another with bright smiles,” continued the production team, “and they boosted the staff’s morale on set with their warm charm.”

“The key point to watch out for in Episode 7 is whether Lee Choong Won will accept Park Hae Kang’s shocking offer to become his right-hand man,” they went on. “Please tune in for the suspense of the fierce battle of wits between Park Hae Kang, who has ventured into the heart of enemy territory, and Lee Choong Won, who is wary of him.”

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on August 1 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Byung Eun in “Dirty Money” below:

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