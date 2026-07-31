Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun, And Cha Woo Min Dish On Their Real-Life Chemistry Behind The Scenes Of 'My Bias, My Boss'

tvN’s upcoming drama “My Bias, My Boss” has shared a glimpse of its stars behind the scenes of filming!

Based on the webtoon of the same name, “My Bias, My Boss” tells the story of the romance between Nam Da Reum (Kim Hye Jun), who joins a company to meet her longtime idol bias Lee Chan (Cha Woo Min), and the company’s CEO Kang Ha Gi (Kang Hoon).

Kang Hoon couldn’t say enough good things about his co-stars Kim Hye Jun and Cha Woo Min, remarking that their chemistry “needed no words.”

“Kim Hye Jun gave me a lot of cheerful energy,” Kang Hoon elaborated. “Even before we met through this drama, I’d been a fan of Kim Hye Jun as an actress, so I’d always wanted to work with her someday and was happy to be able to do so [through this project].”

Kang Hoon fondly continued, “Cha Woo Min always created a great atmosphere on set with his friendly and humble attitude, and thanks to him, I received a lot of positive energy. I feel like I’ve gained a great friend and dongsaeng [younger brother].”

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Jun commented, “The atmosphere on set was so great that I always enjoyed going to shoot [the drama]. Because this was my first rom-com, I thought that my chemistry with my two co-stars would be important, but [our chemistry] was so great that there was no need for me to worry.”

Expressing her gratitude to Kang Hoon, Kim Hye Jun continued, “Whenever I had a hard time, he was the first person to step up and try to help me solve the problem, and he became a huge source of strength for me.”

As for Cha Woo Min, she shared, “He always put others before himself, and he was very considerate of me throughout filming.”

Cha Woo Min recalled, “On the day that I filmed [my character’s idol group] D.N.X’s music video, both [Kim Hye Jun and Kang Hoon] came to the set to cheer me on, even though they didn’t have any filming that day.”

He went on to share that Kang Hoon “approached me first and treated me comfortably, so we were able to become close.”

Cha Woo Min added, “Every rehearsal, Kim Hye Jun always asked me first if there was anything I found uncomfortable, so I was able to learn a lot from her.”

“My Bias, My Boss” premieres on August 3 at 8:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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