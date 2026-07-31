Kim Min Ha To Host 2026 Busan International Film Festival Opening Ceremony

Kim Min Ha will be hosting the opening ceremony of the 31st Busan International Film Festival!

On July 31, the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) officially announced, “We have chosen Kim Min Ha, an actress currently displaying the clearest growth, as the host of the opening ceremony.”

Kim Min Ha, who debuted in 2016 and went on to gain global recognition for her starring turn in “Pachinko,” has recently starred in dramas like “Light Shop,” “Way Back Love,” and “Typhoon Family.”

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will kick off on October 6 and run for 10 days through October 15.

In the meantime, watch Kim Min Ha in “Way Back Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)