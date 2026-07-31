2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards Announces 1st Lineup

The 2026 SPOTV K-Pop Awards (SKA) has revealed its first lineup of artists!

On July 31, the SPOTV K-Pop Awards officially announced that RESCENE, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, and AND2BLE would all be performing at the upcoming awards ceremony.

The SPOTV K-Pop Awards aims to carry on the legacy of the Circle Chart Music Awards by combining objective evaluations based on Circle Chart data with global voting by fans all around the world.

This year’s SPOTV K-Pop Awards will take place on September 6 at KINTEX in Ilsan.

Stay tuned for the next lineup and more information about the awards!

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