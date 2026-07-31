Kim Hye Soo And Cho Yeo Jeong Face Off In New Drama 'The Affair Was Just The Beginning'

Get ready for a fierce battle between Kim Hye Soo and Cho Yeo Jeong in upcoming drama “The Affair Was Just the Beginning”!

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” is a black comedy about the spiraling chain reactions that unfold when a popular influencer couple, who has been selling the image of a happy family, and their next-door neighbors—a doctor couple locked in a bitter divorce battle—become entangled due to an overwhelming secret that makes even an affair some trivial.

Kim Hye Soo will star as Park Kyung Hee, a self-made interior design influencer and CEO, while Cho Yeo Jeong will play Ahn Soo Jung, an elegant dermatologist that lives next door.

A newly released poster hints at the tense conflict between the two neighbors, who glance sideways at one another with wary eyes. The tagline hints at the crisis awaiting the two women, asking, “Is this the time to be pointing fingers?”

Meanwhile, new stills of Park Kyung Hee and Ahn Soo Jung capture the contrasting styles of the two polar-opposite women.

“The Affair Was Just the Beginning” premieres on July 31 at 8 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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