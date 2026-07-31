Girls' Generation's Yuri Parts Ways With SM Entertainment After 19 Years

Girls’ Generation’s Yuri will be parting ways with SM Entertainment after 19 years.

On July 31, SM Entertainment announced that the company and Yuri had mutually agreed to conclude their exclusive contract, effective August 31. The agency also confirmed that her activities as a member of Girls’ Generation will continue unchanged.

Below is SM Entertainment’s full statement:

Hello, this is SM Entertainment.

We sincerely thank all the fans who have continuously shown Kwon Yuri their love and support.

After in-depth discussions with Kwon Yuri, we have mutually agreed to conclude our 19-year journey together as of August 31.

Since Kwon Yuri debuted as a member of Girls’ Generation in 2007 and helped lead the global K-pop wave, growing into a representative group of her generation while also shining as an actress, it has been a truly meaningful time for SM Entertainment to be part of every step of her journey.

We are deeply grateful to Kwon Yuri for her remarkable achievements as an all-around artist across music, acting, variety shows, and hosting.

Although our exclusive contract is coming to an end, her activities as a member of Girls’ Generation will continue unchanged in the future.

We will continue to cheer on Kwon Yuri as she embarks on a new chapter.

Thank you.