SAY MY NAME's Shuie To Temporarily Halt Activities Due To Health

SAY MY NAME’s Shuie will be temporarily suspending her activities to focus on her health.

On July 31, iNKODE Entertainment announced that Shuie will be taking a break from all activities to prioritize her recovery. In the meantime, SAY MY NAME will continue promoting as a seven-member group.

Read the agency’s full statement below:

Hello, this is iNKODE Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding SAY MY NAME member Shuie and her future activities. After continuously monitoring Shuie’s health and having extensive discussions with the artist herself, we have decided that she will temporarily suspend all activities to focus on her recovery. Accordingly, SAY MY NAME will continue its activities as a seven-member group for the time being. The timing of Shuie’s return will be determined carefully, with her recovery as our top priority. Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing concern to our fans, and we ask that you continue to send Shuie your warm support and encouragement. Thank you.

We wish Shuie a speedy and full recovery!

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