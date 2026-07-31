Lee Jung Eun Lives Only For Revenge After Losing Her Daughter In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills of Lee Jung Eun!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Lee Jung Eun stars as Ok Sil, a mother living with the grief of losing her youngest daughter. Ok Sil once led an ordinary life running the neighborhood alteration shop “Ok Fashion,” but after losing her youngest daughter, she spends the next eight years consumed by guilt and grief, living only for revenge. As the driving force behind the four women’s quest for vengeance, Lee Jung Eun is expected to anchor the film with a layered portrayal of maternal love, rage, unwavering determination, and deeply human inner conflict.

The film also marks Lee Jung Eun’s reunion with director Kim Mi Jo, whom she previously worked with on “Hommage.” Director Kim Mi Jo revealed that she had envisioned Lee Jung Eun as Ok Sil from the project’s earliest stages, saying, “Ok Sil is a complex character who charges forward to extinguish the fire burning inside her heart, but because she is human, she is constantly shaken by doubt and inner conflict. Lee Jung Eun brought her to life with an irreplaceable performance that captures even the deepest parts of her inner world.”

Lee Jung Eun also shared that she decided to join the project based on her trust in the director. She explained, “Although the mother and daughters share the same goal of revenge, each of them has a different perspective. I focused most on portraying Ok Sil’s choices in a way that would allow the audience to fully empathize with and understand them.”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jung Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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