Kong Hyo Jin Returns As Legendary Sniper For Her First Mission After Maternity Leave In “A Bona Fide Killer”

“A Bona Fide Killer” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” is an action drama about a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin stars as Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Ahead of the premiere, the drama unveiled new stills of Yu Bo Na carrying out her first mission after returning from three years of maternity leave. Her first assignment sends her to the rooftop of a church, where she prepares to eliminate a ruthless criminal staying at a hotel across the street. With support from her teammates in Durumi Electronics’ Sales Team 3, she calmly assembles Kingfisher’s signature sniper rifle and prepares to take the shot.

Meanwhile, her husband and reporter Kwon Tae Sung (Jung Jun Won) personally investigates the scene in an effort to uncover the truth behind a new drug case. He goes undercover at a nightclub, posing as a customer, and immediately chases after the suspects when he notices suspicious activity. He also persistently investigates at the police station and even ends up getting scolded by his wife Yu Bo Na after staying out overnight for work.

The stills also offer a glimpse of one of Yu Bo Na’s past client meetings. On Christmas Day, she is assigned to eliminate Oh Man Seok (Kim Won Hae), who has just been released from prison after serving his sentence. After reuniting with his daughter, Oh Man Seok reveals a chilling side of himself, eventually grabbing her by the collar in a tense confrontation. What made him become one of Kingfisher’s targets?

“A Bona Fide Killer” premieres on July 31 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch a trailer for the drama with subtitles below:

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