Hani Hands Ha Seok Jin's Sister A Voice Recorder As He Hides A Secret In “Love On The Menu”

Ha Seok Jin and Hani’s blossoming romance is about to hit an unexpected obstacle in “Love on the Menu.”

“Love on the Menu” is a new drama that tells the story of Kim Moo Jin (Ha Seok Jin) and Han Gyu Rim (Hani), two former lovers who reunite eight years after a painful breakup. As they reconnect, they piece together the fragments of their broken families and create the warmest table of life together.

Spoilers

Previously, Han Gyu Rim had done nothing but push Kim Moo Jin away, believing the harsh realities of life left no room for their relationship. However, his unwavering sincerity finally broke through her defenses, bringing her to tears as the two confessed their true feelings for one another.

Newly released stills capture Kim Moo Jin and Han Gyu Rim enjoying the sweetness of finally becoming a couple. Simply gazing at one another brings smiles to their faces, and their newfound closeness and undeniable chemistry promise plenty of heart-fluttering romance ahead.

However, the bliss is short-lived as the atmosphere takes a dramatic turn. Sitting alone, Kim Moo Jin wears a troubled expression, his conflicted gaze hinting at a truth he has yet to reveal. What secret has he been keeping—and how will it affect his relationship with Han Gyu Rim?

Meanwhile, another set of stills shows Han Gyu Rim sitting down for a tense conversation with Kim Moo Jin’s older sister, Kim Yoon Jin (Mi Ram). In one image, Han Gyu Rim appears to have made up her mind as she hands Kim Yoon Jin a voice recorder. Why have the two met and what conversation is contained in the recording?

Episode 3 of “Love on the Menu” airs on August 1 at 8 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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