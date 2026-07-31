Kong Hyo Jin Is A Devoted Eldest Daughter Caught Between Family And Revenge In “The Journey To Gyeongju”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” has unveiled new stills of Kong Hyo Jin!

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is a family revenge film about a mother and three daughters who embark on a “killer” journey after waiting eight years, all for their youngest daughter Gyeong Ju who never returned from a school field trip.

Kong Hyo Jin stars as Jang Ju, the devoted eldest daughter who carries both a deep sense of responsibility toward her family and her own inner anxieties. Jang Ju is the dependable eldest daughter who has helped her mother Ok Sil (Lee Jung Eun) run the family alteration shop “Ok Fashion” since childhood while looking after her younger sisters. Even after getting married, she continues to put her family first, joining the journey to avenge her youngest sister. At the same time, she worries about what will happen to her own family if their revenge plan goes awry.

Kong Hyo Jin delicately portrays Jang Ju’s complex emotions as she looks after her mother while trying to hold the family together amid her sisters’ constant conflicts. She also reportedly contributed ideas for details such as Jang Ju’s chalky sunscreen and eyebrow tattoos, adding to the character’s realism.

Although she initially hesitated to accept the role due to scheduling conflicts, Kong Hyo Jin was ultimately won over by the screenplay’s lasting emotional impact. She shared, “The script was so powerful that it left a lingering emotional impression on me for days after I finished reading it. I knew I wanted to help bring this story to life.”

Director Kim Mi Jo also expressed her excitement about working with Kong Hyo Jin, revealing that she has long been a fan of the actress. “Jang Ju appears mature and independent, but she’s actually the most dependent and the one who wavers the most,” the director said. “Kong Hyo Jin brought this complex ‘K-eldest daughter’ to life with her signature ability to make every character feel convincing.”

The film also reunites Kong Hyo Jin and Lee Jung Eun as mother and daughter for the first time in six years since “When the Camellia Blooms.” Kong Hyo Jin commented, “I really wanted the chance to work with ‘Mom’ Jung Eun again. Any actor who read this script would want to play Ok Sil, but knowing Lee Jung Eun was cast made me want to stand by her side and support her as Jang Ju.”

“The Journey to Gyeongju” is set to hit theaters in Korea on August 26.

In the meantime, watch a teaser for Kong Hyo Jin’s newest drama “A Bona Fide Killer” below:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)