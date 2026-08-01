'A Bona Fide Killer' Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

MBC’s “A Bona Fide Killer” is off to a strong start!

On July 31, the new action drama starring Kong Hyo Jin premiered to promising viewership ratings. According to Nielsen Korea, the first episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” took first place in its time slot across all channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.4 percent.

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “A Bona Fide Killer” follows the story of a working mother with a lethal job who is fighting to protect her work-life balance. Kong Hyo Jin plays Yu Bo Na, the seemingly ordinary manager of Sales Team 3 at Durumi Electronics, who is secretly the legendary sniper known as “Kingfisher.”

Check out the first episode of “A Bona Fide Killer” with subtitles on Viki below:

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