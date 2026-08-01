Ji Sung Is Touched When His Fake Family Throws Him A Surprise Birthday Party In 'The Apartment Job'

Ji Sung’s family on “The Apartment Job” may be fake, but their bond is all too real!

JTBC’s “The Apartment Job” tells the story of former Oasis Gang boss Park Hae Kang (Ji Sung), who runs for president of an apartment complex’s resident council in order to get his hands on the complex’s hidden reserve fund. In the process, he winds up joining forces with the other residents in order to expose deep-rooted corruption.

Spoilers

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, Kang Ha Ri (Ha Yun Kyung) and the rest of the “intermittent family” prepare a surprise birthday party for Park Hae Kang. The family goes all out for his special day, adorning the house with colorful decorations and setting off party poppers.

Wearing a festive “Happy Birthday” headband, Kang Ha Ri brings out a cake with candles, while the Lizard (Kim Won Hae), Kim Gyeong Nam (Jung Soon Won), Jang Je Gil (Hwang Hee), Big Guy (Kim Kyu Won), and Kim Gyeong Buk (Kim Han Gyeol) happily look on.

As this “intermittent family” is now as tight-knit as a real family, it remains to be seen where their journey will take them next—and how Park Hae Kang’s decision to work for Lee Choong Won (Park Byung Eun) in pursuit of the missing 17.8 billion won (approximately $12.3 million) will impact their family dynamics.

According to the drama’s production team, as soon as filming began, Ji Sung instantly started tearing up, impressing the cast with his emotional acting.

The next episode of “The Apartment Job” will air on August 1 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Judge Returns” on Viki below:

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And watch Ha Yun Kyung in “Go Back” below:

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